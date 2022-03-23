Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,262 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $94.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.