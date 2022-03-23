Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 55,278 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,278 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.66% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 446,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

