Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fidelity Special Values (GPE)

Fidelity Special Values (LON: GPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/14/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 3/14/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/11/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 625 ($8.23) price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Fidelity Special Values had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on the stock.
LON GPE opened at GBX 678 ($8.93) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.85).
