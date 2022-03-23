Wells Fargo & Company Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $70.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $50.94 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,491,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $68,282,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.