Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $238.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WTW opened at $234.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.78. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $199.78 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.