Wells Fargo & Company Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.09.

Shares of ADBE opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

