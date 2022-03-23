Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $94.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

