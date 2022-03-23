Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

SYY stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

