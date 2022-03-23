Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $660,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after acquiring an additional 376,865 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,711,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,292,000 after buying an additional 303,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after buying an additional 601,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

WELL stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.