Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.60 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.65.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

