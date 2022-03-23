Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 5,947 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

