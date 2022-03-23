West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stake Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of West Fraser Timber worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

WFG stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

