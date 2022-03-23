Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.70. 103,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

