Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

CMCSA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 659,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

