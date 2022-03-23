Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Anthem comprises about 2.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,539. The firm has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.46 and a 1 year high of $485.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $454.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

