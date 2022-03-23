Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 230,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,705,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

