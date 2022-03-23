Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $763,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. 8,909,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

