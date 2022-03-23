Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,486 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.