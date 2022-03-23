Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Up 0.1%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.52. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

