Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

NYSE WAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

