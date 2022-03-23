Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,586.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 13% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $36,586.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for $233.88 or 0.00556409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.70 or 0.07003053 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.28 or 1.00144655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

