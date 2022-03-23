Whittier Trust Co. Invests $31,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 205,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $8,458,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.60 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.65.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

