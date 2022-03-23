William Blair Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE PGR opened at $113.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $113.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,128 shares of company stock worth $6,566,570 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.