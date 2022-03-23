William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00.
About William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on William Hill (WIMHY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.