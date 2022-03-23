Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 2,000 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $66,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.17 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

