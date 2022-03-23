WINkLink (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $328.68 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $282.65 million and $328.68 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.07 or 0.06995077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.63 or 1.00000927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043804 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,855,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

