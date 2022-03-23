Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $60.10. 1,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 690,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

