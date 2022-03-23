Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $5,325.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,325.00.

WZZZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WZZZY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

