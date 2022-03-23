Xion Finance (XGT) Market Cap Tops $178,371.49

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $178,371.49 and approximately $2,412.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.70 or 0.07003053 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.28 or 1.00144655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

