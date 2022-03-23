XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

Stock analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.
XPEV opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.
XPeng Company Profile (Get Rating)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
