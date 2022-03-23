XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

Stock analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

XPEV opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 137.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in XPeng by 13.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in XPeng by 29.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

