Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.99. Xtreme Drilling shares last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a market cap of C$142.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Xtreme Drilling Company Profile (TSE:XDC)
