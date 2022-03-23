Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $369,927.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.98 or 0.07036434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,223.02 or 0.99832656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

