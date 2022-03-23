Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Hayden Jeffreys Buys 355,450 Shares

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) insider Hayden Jeffreys purchased 355,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($37,435.49).

YGEN opened at GBX 8.58 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.96. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.35 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The firm has a market cap of £62.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.

Get Yourgene Health alerts:

Yourgene Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yourgene Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yourgene Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.