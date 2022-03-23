Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Hayden Jeffreys Buys 355,450 Shares

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) insider Hayden Jeffreys purchased 355,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($37,435.49).
YGEN opened at GBX 8.58 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.96. Yourgene Health Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.35 ($0.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The firm has a market cap of £62.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13.
