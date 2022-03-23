Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $326.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the highest is $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95.
In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
