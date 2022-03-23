Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $326.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $307.70 million and the highest is $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.95.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.