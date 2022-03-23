Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to announce $153.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.70 million and the highest is $158.10 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $152.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $626.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $640.37 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 159,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,696. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

