Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to announce $286.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.10 million and the highest is $291.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $6.89 on Wednesday, hitting $243.11. 1,156,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,057.00 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after buying an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $247,483,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after buying an additional 277,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,619,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

