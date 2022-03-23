Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.32. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Overstock.com stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 1,354,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

