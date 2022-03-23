Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.30. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 378.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $14.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $15.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.09 to $18.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,164 shares of company stock worth $8,253,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $179.33 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.