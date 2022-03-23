Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

