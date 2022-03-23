Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

