Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.87 EPS

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. 6,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,964. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

