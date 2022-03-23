Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.49 Million

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to post $90.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $91.18 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 146,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.