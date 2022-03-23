Zacks: Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.49 Million

Analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) to post $90.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.80 million and the highest is $91.18 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $72.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $372.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RE/MAX.
RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
NYSE RMAX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 146,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.
RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.