Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 880,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

