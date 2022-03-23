Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to announce $99.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.20 million to $102.05 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $79.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 25,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

