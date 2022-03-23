Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lilium.
LILM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
NASDAQ LILM opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. Lilium has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $11.66.
Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.