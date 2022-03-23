Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lilium.

Get Lilium alerts:

LILM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lilium by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31. Lilium has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.