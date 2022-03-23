Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) to report sales of $393.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $26,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.