Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post $7.45 EPS

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $7.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.47 and the lowest is $7.08. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $7.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $687.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $664.38 and a 200 day moving average of $650.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $484.54 and a 12 month high of $710.86.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

