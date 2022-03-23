Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWCH. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,998. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

