Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

