Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

